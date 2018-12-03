Agape Network celebrates groundbreaking of new Village Health Center

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Its name is Greek for unconditional love. For more than 30 years, the Agape Network has provided effective behavioral health treatment, substance use disorder treatment, recovery services and family reunification.

The clients it serves are formerly incarcerated, mentally ill, at-risk or are homeless women and their children.

On Friday, the faith-based nonprofit, located in Homestead, celebrated the groundbreaking of its Village Health Center, which will increase its residential inpatient capacity from 62 beds to 141 beds and will feature a day care, clinic, education center, housing cottages and more.

"This is a tremendous blessing for us and the community, because of the clients that stand to be served," said Claudio Perez, president and CEO of Agape Network. "This is an answer to prayer."

"Fundamental to having a strong and healthy society is ensuring that all its members are stable and productive," said U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a principal supporter of Agape and a featured guest at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"We are thankful to be a part of this invaluable organization with such a notable legacy of restoring families with faith, hope and love," added the senator's wife, Jeanette D. Rubio.

Rubio was joined by other dignitaries, including several Miami-Dade County commissioners and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Jeanette Núñez.

Designed by Bermello, Ajamil & Partners, the idyllic Agape Village Health Center will be a place of refuge and recovery.

Expansive at 40,000 square feet and with 10 new buildings, the Bermuda-style architecture of the community is welcoming and presents an ambiance of tranquility. Construction begins in four months and completion is slated for spring 2020.

Fundraising remains a priority and contributions are still needed to complete this big project.

For more information about the Agape Network and how to help, visit www.theagapenetwork.org/expansion or contact Perez at CPerez@hcnetwork.org.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.