Animal advocates search for stolen horse in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida group of animal advocates released photographs of a stolen horse on Sunday.

The Paso Fino horse was stolen from a stable at a ranch on Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 199th Avenue, in a rural area of west of the Miami Executive Airport, according to the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

South Florida SPCA is asking anyone with information about the horse's whereabouts to call 786-218-8344.

If the horse appears to be abandoned or neglected, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department's non-emergency line at 305-476-5423.

