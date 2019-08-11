Animal advocates search for stolen horse in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida group of animal advocates released photographs of a stolen horse on Sunday.
The Paso Fino horse was stolen from a stable at a ranch on Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 199th Avenue, in a rural area of west of the Miami Executive Airport, according to the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
South Florida SPCA is asking anyone with information about the horse's whereabouts to call 786-218-8344.
If the horse appears to be abandoned or neglected, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department's non-emergency line at 305-476-5423.
STOLEN HORSE! This beauty was taken at SW 136 St and 199 Ave late Wednesday or early Thursday. She is a Paso Fino mare, a solid bay with just one spot on her forehead. She is approximately 10 years old, 14 H and has a scar under her left armpit. If you’ve seen this horse or have information on her location, please contact Ag Patrol at 786 218-8344.
