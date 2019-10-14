Another woman comes forward, claims corrections officer forced her into sex

MIAMI - A second woman on house arrest has come forward with allegations that a Miami-Dade corrections officer assigned to watch her instead used his position to repeatedly force her into having sex with him.

Yulian Gonzalez, a veteran officer with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, was arrested last month after a woman claimed he took her to the Nexx Motel and threatened to send her to jail if she didn't have sex with him.

Now another woman whom Gonzalez was also assigned to monitor while on house arrest is alleging he did the same thing to her.

Miami-Dade police said the 26-year-old woman came forward after learning via social media that Gonzalez had been arrested.

According to the latest arrest affidavit, Gonzalez forced the woman to ride with her to the Nexx Motel on Northwest 27th Avenue, where they had sex on three occasions. The woman told police Gonzalez also demanded that she drive there on more than 20 other occasions between March and September to have sex with him.

Both women claim Gonzalez threatened to violate their house arrest status and send them back to jail if they didn't comply with his demands.

The woman who came forward with the most recent allegations said Gonzalez kept a handgun on his ankle during sex.

Gonzalez remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces three counts of kidnapping and 20 counts of armed sexual battery.

