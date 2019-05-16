Argument over cash temptation escalates to threats with machete

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - There was cash on the counter. Surveillance video shows it tempted a vendor at a cellphone repair shop at the Village Flea Market. The video shows the moral dilemma didn't take long. He scanned the room before pocketing a couple of bills.

A customer who saw what happened confronted him and forced him to pull the bills out of his pocket. They started to argue and the vendor claimed the cash was his.

Miami-Dade police officers said he returned the cash, but he came back about 15 minutes later, this time armed with a machete.

The vendor was with a woman. Surveillance video shows she smacked one of the employees in the face. The employees told police the vendor threatened them with his machete before leaving without hurting anyone.

Police detained the vendor, but because he didn't actually steal the cash or hurt anyone, they released him.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was arrested. She faces a battery charge.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.