Authorities recover baby abducted in October in Miami-Dade

Officers track woman and 4-month-old baby in black Jeep

By Glenna Milberg - Reporter, Andrew Perez - Reporter, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Authorities recovered a 4-month-old boy who had vanished in October and turned up in Miami-Dade County Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities identified the baby as Knowledge Croskey and his mother, Heather Croskey, who was suspected of abducting him Oct. 10. 

Miami-Dade County court records show Croskey, 41, has a pending March 5, 2017 case with two counts of child abuse without harm and battery. Her record also includes criminal cases going back to 1994. 

The baby was in a 2008 black Jeep Liberty next to Partners Park at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. A witness said a woman who was in the car took off running. 

Miami-Dade and Miami police officers were surrounding the car, as The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was getting ready to change the status of the Amber Alert. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were assisting in the investigation at a West Park home in Broward County. 

The Florida Department of Children and Families had the baby Friday evening. 

