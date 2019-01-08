Before chase in Hialeah, convicted felon burglarized cars in Miami Lakes, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - The convicted felon who led police officers through a high-speed chase from Opa-locka to Hialeah had been breaking into cars in Miami Lakes on Saturday, detectives said Monday night.

Albert Luis Fernandez, 33, had been out of prison for nearly two months, and he was on probation until Nov. 8, 2020, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

The Hialeah gang member made it a habit of stealing cars. In the last two years, Miami-Dade County court records show prosecutors have charged him with grand theft of a motor vehicle three times and burglary four times.

On Monday, officers said he stole a Dodge Ram pickup truck from Noel's Muffler Shop in Opa-locka, and he struck a police car while trying to get away. SKY 10 aerial video shows him slamming into a train crossing gate before jumping out of the truck and taking off running into a business.

The workers showed officers where Fernandez was hiding, and he was arrested. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Fernandez to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center when he complained of having suffered a head injury.

