Body found in canal along U.S. 1 in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A bystander notified authorities Monday after spotting a body in a canal along U.S. 1 near a Goodwill store, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade police Officer Mike Dominguez said investigators do not know whether the body is that of a male or female.

He said it's also unclear whether the person drowned or was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.