SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a hair salon Saturday morning in Sunny Isles Beach.

The crash happened at the Le Salon Paris located at 18130 Collins Ave.

According to police, an elderly woman thought she was stepping on the brake and instead pressed the gas pedal.

There were no injures to the driver, police said.

Nobody was hurt inside the salon, which suffered damage to much of its front.

