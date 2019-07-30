Detectives need help with West Perrine murder investigation

Nathaniel Hearns was found dead near Southwest 176th Street and Homestead Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives released the photograph of a 52-year-old victim Monday and asked the public for help solving the murder investigation in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police detectives identified the victim as Nathaniel Hearns. Officers found him dead Saturday night near the intersection of Southwest 176th Street, also known as West Indigo Street, and Homestead Avenue.

According to the Miami-Dade County medical examiner's office, Hearns died about 11 p.m. The crime scene was near the Perrine Community Action Center and the Kerr Memorial United Methodist Church.

Earlier this year, officers were called to a shooting that left two people wounded about a block away near the intersection of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 177th Street.

A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of Hearns' killer.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the killing to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

