Dog found burned to death in West Little River

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog was found burned to death Tuesday morning in the West Little River neighborhood of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said someone called 911 about 6:45 a.m. to report a dog that had been set on fire near Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.

Rodriguez said when officers arrived, they found the dog dead.

"It's a massacre against an innocent animal," Cindy del Castillo, who lives nearby, told Local 10 News. "What fault does the dog have for anything?"

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is planning a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

Police and animal services are investigating.

"They need to find out who it was because the dog doesn't have anything to do with what happened to anybody else," del Castillo said.

