Doral Police Department employee needs support

DORAL, Fla. - Gricenia Rodriguez dreams of having a long career in law enforcement, but the former dispatcher and records clerk has had to put her dream on hold to prepare for a heart transplant.

Rodriguez, 27, worked at the Sweetwater Police Department, and she was working with the Doral Police Department when she was forced to go on a medical leave.

"Gricenia is a big part of our Doral PD family and when one of us is in need we ALL must do our part to help," Lt. Orlando Sanchez wrote on GoFundMe.

Police officers from several departments in Miami-Dade County have moved to support Rodriguez, a Coral Park Senior High School graduate and Florida International University student.

Officers are asking the community to join their fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert's Restaurant & Tiki Bar, 107900 Overseas Highway, in Key Largo.

