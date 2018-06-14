Dump truck, warehouse catch fire near Hialeah, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dump truck and a warehouse caught fire Wednesday night near Hialeah, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 51st Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Hialeah Fire Rescue crews worked together to extinguish the flames.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a dump truck and several wooden pallets engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

