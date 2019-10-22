Man shot, killed in front yard of northwest Miami-Dade duplex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY. Fla. - A man was found shot to death Monday morning in the front yard of a northwest Miami-Dade County duplex.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman, officers received a medical call about a man laying unresponsive in the front yard of a duplex at 597 NW 99th St. just before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the victim dead a short time later.

The victim has not yet been identified, though some of the victim's family members were at the scene.

"Seeing one of his relatives right here in front of our house, she broke down," neighborhood resident Anthony McCallam said. "It’s just heartbreaking and you hate to see it."

According to witnesses, investigators were going door-to-door asking people in the neighborhood if they heard anything between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m.

"As of late, we've been hearing gunshots going, which is not normal," McCallam added when asked about the safety of the neighborhood.

Crime scene and homicide investigators are still at the scene to uncover the circumstances leading to the shooting death.

