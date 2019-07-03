Fire breaks out at Pet Loss Center in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled intense flames Tuesday night at the Pet Loss Center in west Miami-Dade County.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the pet cremation business near West Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, flames were coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 9:36pm, #MDFR responded to a #SecondAlarm fire on NW 109 Ave & W Flagler St. Units arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure. Over 20 MDFR units worked to place the fire #UnderControl. There are no reported injuries & the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RAakYrAxVA — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) July 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.