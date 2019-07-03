Miami-Dade

Fire breaks out at Pet Loss Center in west Miami-Dade

No injuries have been reported

By Liane Morejon - Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled intense flames Tuesday night at the Pet Loss Center in west Miami-Dade County.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the pet cremation business near West Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, flames were coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

