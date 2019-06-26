Firefighters rescue resident, dog from burning home

A dog is treated for smoke inhalation after a resident went back inside a burning home to try to save the family pet.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a resident and a dog from a burning home Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. at a house near Southwest 78th Avenue and Southwest 170th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters also found a resident who had gone back inside the home to save the family dog, Miller said. They helped the resident and dog out of the house.

The dog was treated for smoke inhalation and given oxygen, Miller said.

Nobody was injured.

