Formula One inches towards permanent home after close vote

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One more vote from Miami-Dade County commissioners was all that was needed on Tuesday to keep a legislative ban on road closures and potentially keep Formula One racing from going to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

That one vote never came and Formula One is one step closer to a permanent South Florida location.

On Oct. 29, the commissioners unanimously passed legislation that would've banned road closures related to racing events in and around residential areas that would've severely hampered the race's future at the proposed site.

The measure was introduced by Commissioner Barbara Jordan.

Miami Gardens residents concerned with noise and extra traffic saw their fight take a step in the right direction with the legislative ban.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez, citing economic impacts and other incentives, vetoed the piece of legislation in early November.

"Selling of hotel nights, restaurants and shops -- all of that is an economic generator," Giminez said. "All of that generates jobs."

On Tuesday, Jordan was once again leading the charge to overturn Giminez's ruling, and reinstate the piece of legislation her peers already voted for.

She asked each commissioner individually if they'd want the race in their neighborhood.

"It's as if the die had been cast, and it doesn't matter what kind of situation our community is in," Jordan said. Unfortunately for Jordan, and opponents such as Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, the commission fell one vote shy of overturning the veto.

"We will work very hard to address community concerns in a meaningful way, mitigate any inconveniences or disruptions to local residents, and create an event we can all be proud of," Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphin and Hard Rock Stadium, said.

