Free haircuts deliver big smiles in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A successful school year begins at the top. That's according to KIPP, a national nonprofit network of public charter schools.

Last week, KIPP provided 100 Liberty City kids free haircuts to ensure they look and feel sharp as the winter break ends and a new semester at school begins.

The event was held at the Northside Flea Market in Miami-Dade County.

KIPP recently opened its first school in Liberty City, named Liberty City KIPP Sunrise Academy. The nonprofit is currently enrolling students for grades Kindergarten, 1, 2, 5 and 6. Parents can enroll their children at kippmiami.org.



