Homestead woman arrested after throwing dead cat into neighbor's yard, police say

Elizabeth Thompson is accused of trying to fight a police officer who was questioning her about why she threw a dead cat into her neighbor's yard.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead woman was arrested Monday after she threw a dead cat over a fence bordering her neighbor's yard and then tried to fight a police officer who was questioning her about it, police said.

Elizabeth Thompson, 54, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

According to a police report, Thompson told officers that her dog "grabbed a hold of the cat and killed it." When one of the officers asked her why she threw the dead cat into her neighbor's yard, she said it was because he's a "f---ing prick," the report said.

When asked again, Thompson got angry and yelled at the officer, calling him a prick as well, the report said.

"I should f--- you up," Thompson told the officer, the report said.

As Thompson was about to strike the officer, another officer grabbed her arms and arrested her, police said.

Thompson was being held Wednesday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

