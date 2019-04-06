Huge crowds at Dolphins Cancer Challenge in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Thousands of runners came out for the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday to raise money for University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Organizers said the event had its highest turnout ever.

Other took part in the Hurricane Hundred bike ride, a 100-mile route starting and ending at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The course went through Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.

The 5k had over 5,000 runners and 200 of those runners were cancer survivors.

The challenge launched in 2010 as the signature initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation as a way for people to support cancer research. As the event becomes larger, the amount of money raised becomes larger every year. All of the funds raised by participants goes to cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, participants have raised over $27.5 million.

The Mayor of Miami Gardens, Oliver Gerbert spoke about how the event brings the community together, "Partners from all over South Florida are coming to fight cancer, this is what we can do together and this is the true meaning of community."

Miami Dolphins Cheerleader, Paige Blalock, told Local 10 why she is participating in the Hurricane Hundred, "My father was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer, stage 4, he was given six months to live and I thought that was going to be the last time I would see my dad, but he is still here and he kicked its butt and he's going to be at the finish line today."

