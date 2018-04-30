Former juvenile detention center officer faces federal charges in teen's beating death

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A former officer at a South Florida juvenile detention center is facing federal charges after a 17-year-old died in a beating by other inmates that was encouraged by the officer, an indictment stated.

The indictment unsealed Monday accuses Antwan Lenard Johnson of conspiracy and deprivation of the teenager's rights under color of law. Johnson was due in court later Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The indictment claims Johnson used a bounty system and rewards to encourage inmates at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center to use violence to punish bad behavior by other inmates.

The teen, previously identified as Elord Revolte, was assaulted by other juveniles on Aug. 30, 2015, because of unspecified "statements and behavior," court documents stated.

The inmate rewards included extra recreation time and snacks, the indictment stated.

Five staff members were fired shortly after Revolte's death.

At the time, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice wouldn't confirm whether Revolte's death was the result of rumored staff-encouraged fights among inmates, but spokeswoman Heather DiGiacomo confirmed that five detention officers were fired for failing to conduct youth checks and falsifying documents.

DiGiacomo said three of the fired employees were supervisors.

Authorities said Revolte was being held at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center after an armed robbery arrest in Miami Beach.

Police said the Aug. 30 fight involved as many as 20 inmates. Revolte died the next day at a hospital.

Miami-Dade County chief assistant public defender Marie Osborne said in 2015 that 15 youths separately confirmed to lawyers that contraband food was used by staff as rewards for beat-downs.

"If a security guard doesn't like you, they'll be like, 'Oh, do me a favor. If you beat this kid, I'll give you a Honey Bun,' and they do it," Angel Tamayo, a young man who lived in a foster home with several former inmates, including Revolte, said.

Tamayo said the biggest prize "was a pint of Chinese rice."

Revolte's last guardian, a foster parent, said she reported the allegations about the bribery beatings to the Department of Children and Families.

"I told the case manager, more than one case manager," she said. "One kid told me he got beat up because someone offered another boy a Honey Bun to beat him up," she said, specifying a guard.

It's unclear whether more staff members will be charged in the case.

