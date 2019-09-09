Man, 21, fatally shot inside assisted living facility, police say

Keenan Bullard, 21, was fatally shot at an assisted living facility on Southwest 172nd Terrace.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning inside an assisted living facility, Miami-Dade police said.

According to authorities, a Shotspotter signal was received shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, which led officers to the Angel Heart Support Services ALF at 11040 SW 172nd Terrace.

Police said Keenen Bullard, who is an employee of the facility, was found inside suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Bullard dead at the scene.

No residents were injured during the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. All calls will remain anonymous.



