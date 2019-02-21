Man impersonates police officer to steal SUV outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man impersonated a police officer in order to steal an SUV outside a supermarket in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the Dec. 29, 2018, carjacking was released Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred outside Century Supermarket at 3395 NW 32nd Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a black, 2004 Ford Escape as he waited for his brother to leave the supermarket.

Police said a man approached the victim, told him he was a police officer and ordered the victim to get out of the SUV.

Authorities said the victim complied, at which time the carjacker got into the SUV and drove away.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.