Man in custody after trying to rob 2 customers outside bank, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody following a robbery outside a bank in Miami-Dade's Pinewood area, authorities confirmed Friday.

The robbery was reported Friday morning outside a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 9301 NW Seventh Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old man were walking toward the bank when the robber came up behind them and tried to rob them.

Police said a good Samaritan in the parking lot witnessed the robbery, intervened and fought with the suspect as someone else called 911.

Authorities said the good Samaritan then held the suspect until police arrived.

"I get him on the ground, hold him down, put my arm and knee in his back and put his hands behind his back. I'm like, 'Man, ain't no move, ain't no move.' He's still trying to struggle," the good Samaritan said.

The victims' money was recovered at the scene. The suspect was not armed, police said.

One of the victims and the suspect were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A witness said a woman was also seen speeding away in a Range Rover during the incident.

Authorities are searching for the driver, although it's unclear whether she was involved in the robbery.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.