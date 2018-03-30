Man shot by police after crashing SUV into water off U.S. 1 faces numerous charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot by police after crashing an SUV into the water off U.S. 1 near the entrance to the Florida Keys on Thursday faces numerous charges.

Jahmal Parker, 29, of Pompano Beach faces charges of resisting arrest with violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and depriving an officer of equipment.

According to Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario, Parker crashed into the water near mile marker 114 about noon Thursday and several good Samaritans helped get Parker out of the vehicle.

Rosario said a marked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unit pulled up to help, but Parker was uncooperative and started to walk away.

The FWC officer dispatched Miami-Dade police for help and two officers arrived at the scene.

Rosario said Parker continued to be uncooperative with the officers, which led to an altercation.

"They approached the driver of the vehicle and, still being uncooperative, the driver reached for the officer's electronic control device, also known as a Taser, removed the Taser from the officer's person and pointed it at the officer," Rosario said.

The sergeant said at least one of the officers eventually fired at Parker, striking him.

Parker was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified Friday as Officer Richard Bellon, 34, an 8-year veteran of the police department and Officer Ronald Neubauer, 54, a 27-year veteran of the police department.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.