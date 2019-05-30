Mayors announce Resilient305 initiative to tackle wide range of issues in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Resilient305 is the name of a new initiative to tackle not only sea level rise, but a wide range of other problems in Miami-Dade County, like lack of public transportation and affordable housing.

The three governments spearheading the initiative came Thursday to the Perez Art Museum to unveil their ambitious plans.

Miami-Dade County is teaming up with the cities of Miami and Miami Beach to address some of the region's biggest environmental problems, like sea level rise and the threat of hurricanes.

"It's existential. It really is the difference between existing and having to be here and enjoy this amazing community and retreating," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. "And so, for us, retreat is not the answer and it’s not going to be an option."

Under the Resilient305 initiative, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said they're renewing their commitment to dump sand on the beach to replace the eroding shoreline, protecting Biscayne Bay and other projects.

"We're putting $22 billion into Resilient in the next years. A lot of it is already starting right now," Gimenez said.

Right now in Miami Beach, the city is planting mangroves at parks to serve as a natural seawall and installing pumps to reduce flooding.

"Our city is raising our streets, changing our pump system. We're creating more resilient waterways and greenways," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

To improve public transportation, Miami will expand its trolley system to Liberty City.

The city will also work with Florida International University to build 12,000 units of affordable housing by 2024.

"We have $200 million in a resiliency bond. We have $100 million for affordable housing, and another $100 million to continue to promote culture, public spaces and our infrastructure, so we have a lot of resources," Suarez said.

The government plans to work on these issues for the next 20 years.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.