Miami-Dade County kicks off annual Bike to Work Day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County kicked off its annual Bike to Work Day Friday morning.

About 100 cyclists, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, strapped on their helmets for the 8-mile trip from the Metrorail station in Coral Gables to the Government Center in Miami.

The ride is part of Miami-Dade Parks’ Bike 305 movement.

The goal is to get people to leave their cars at home and bike to work to reduce traffic and live a healthier lifestyle.

"We have way too many cars on the road," bicyclist Julia Brazell-Cespedes said. "We're extremely congested and our transportation infrastructure is lacking about a decade. So we need to get more people out of their cars and onto bikes."

Miami-Dade County is recognizing three municipalities that are now partnering with the county for Bike 305.

The goal is to have all 34 municipalities on board in the next several years.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.