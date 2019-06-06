Miami-Dade Public Library System makes inroads with literacy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Public Library System (MDPLS) has been honored with the prestigious Florida Library Association (FLA) Award for Library Innovation for its Technobus.

The Technobus is a mobile digital lab that provides instructor-led STEAM and digital literacy programming to people of all ages.

The award, which recognizes an outstanding Florida library that displays innovative methods, projects, products or organizational enhancements, such as using current and emerging technologies for service delivery, was presented to the MDPLS during the FLA's annual conference in Orlando in May.

"We're honored to be recognized for the work we're doing to help bridge the digital divide in our community," library director Ray Baker said. "We're pleased that our Technobus is able to bring digital literacy into neighborhoods throughout Miami-Dade County through visits to schools, parks, senior and community centers, and other events."

This is the second consecutive year that the MDPLS has been recognized with an FLA award. In 2018, the library system received the FLA Award for Excellence in marketing and public relations.

The MDPLS was also recently awarded grant funding from The Children’s Trust to further enhance its services for children and youth.

You can learn more at www.mdpls.org.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.