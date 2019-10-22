Miami-Dade mayoral candidates discuss issues at public forum in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - Several candidates running to be Miami-Dade County's next mayor took part in a forum on Monday.

More than a year away from the election, engaged voters were on hand to listen, and to learn.

It was one of the first opportunities to hear from five of the eight official candidates, all current or former holders of public office.

The labor union sponsored event saw the candidates working to distinguish themselves in a quest to succeed the term-limited current mayor, Carlos Gimenez.

At the forum were commissioners Xavier Suarez, Daniella Levine Cava, Jean Monestime and Esteban Bovo, and former Miami-Dade mayor Alex Penelas.

Discussed at the form were handling the county's budget, mass transit, affordable housing, wages, rising sea levels and more.

