Miami-Dade police officer accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested for violating a domestic violence injunction, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to an arrest report, Officer Marco Mardini, 32, was arrested Thursday and also faces a charge of aggravated stalking.

The arrest report stated that the victim is Mardini's former live-in girlfriend, whom he dated for two years and two months.

The woman told authorities that she broke up with Mardini in November 2018; however, he began harassing her by repeatedly showing up at her work and home, and contacting her through the phone and/or computer, the arrest report stated.

Police said Mardini was served with the domestic violence injunction on Jan. 23 and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, directly or indirectly. He must stay at least 500 feet away from her home, according to the order.

Authorities said the victim's neighbor spotted Mardini entering their condo building in South Miami around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 2.

The neighbor told police the officer left about 10 minutes later.

According to the arrest report, the same neighbor saw Mardini in the condo building's parking lot just before 12:30 a.m. Feb. 8. He said he made eye contact with the officer and Mardini fled the scene.

The witness called police and made a report, authorities said.

Police said a sear warrant was obtained for Mardini's cellphone location data, which confirmed that his phone was in close proximity to the victim's home at the relevant dates and times.

According to Miami-Dade police, Mardini has been with the police department for 12 years and 10 months.

MDPD spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Mardini has been relieved of duty with pay.

