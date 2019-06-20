Miami-Dade police officers honored for saving bicyclist's life

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida bicyclist is alive thanks to three Miami-Dade police officers who were honored Thursday in Doral.

The officers jumped into action after the man, Vladimir “Bobby” Ruiz, 41, went into cardiac arrest while biking earlier this month.

"Honestly, I wouldn't be here without you guys," Ruiz told the officers in a video message from his hospital bed. "You saved my life. Without you guys, I would not be here. I'm lucky that everyone was there at the right time, at the right place, and I'm just a lucky person to be here talking to you guys."

According to authorities, Ruiz was with his biking club at Amelia Earhart Park on June 6 when he collapsed unconscious on top of his bike.

Members of the Amelia Hooligans biking club called 911 for help where Compliance Officer Beatriz Perez guided them through resuscitation protocols before help arrived.

Miami-Dade police Officers Jose Martinez and Miguez Siverio were patrolling the park and jumped in with lifesaving measures. The two were able to regain a pulse and keep Ruiz alive long enough to be taken to the hospital.

"It's quite an honor to be a part of saving his life," Perez said.

"This is what we signed up for -- to save lives, whether we're on the job or not on the job. You know, we do this 24 hours," Siverio said.

On Monday, Ruiz underwent a 7 1/2-hour quintuple bypass surgery and was able to walk Wednesday.

"I told him when I did see him, because I spoke to him at the hospital, that when he would go back on his bike, that I would be there to ride with him," Martinez said.

