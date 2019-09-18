Miami Dolphins look to bring Formula One racing to Miami Gardens; residents not happy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are making their case to bring Formula One racing to Miami Gardens.

Some residents are hoping to pump the brakes on the idea, though.

The two sides clashed at a meeting held Tuesday night.

More than 100 people packed into the auditorium at Miami Norland Senior High School for the community meeting, hosted by Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan.

Most residents who attended the meeting were overwhelmingly against hosting the race, with some saying they felt like they were being railroaded due to the fact that a similar push to bring the same style of racing to Downtown Miami failed earlier this year.

The Dolphins don't actually need the community's approval to host the race. A longstanding contract is in place that basically says the Dolphins can host any event they like.

However, the team is trying to be a good neighbor by addressing many of the concerns that residents are raising.

According to the Dolphins, most of the race track would be on stadium property, except a roughly half-mile stretch on 199th Street, which would be temporarily closed to regular traffic.

That's the only aspect of hosting the event that the Dolphins would need to obtain a permit for.

The team would also have to submit a traffic plan.

This is not a done deal yet, but it would bring in a lot of money if it ends up happening.

Some officials are comparing it to a Super Bowl, estimating $423 million in total visitor spending, 35,000 hotel rooms sold, and nearly 200,000 people attending the race, whereas Hard Rock Stadium can only hold about 65,000 fans for a football game.

