Officer, suspect identified in fatal police-involved shooting

Pierre J. Cher Frere, 25, was fatally shot March 30, 2019, by police in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified one of its officers and a suspect who were involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend in northeast Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, county officers were assisting the North Miami Police Department Saturday afternoon when a man, identified Monday as Pierre J. Cher Frere, 25, was spotted walking in a bulletproof vest and carrying a shotgun near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 119th Terrace.

Authorities said attempts were made to negotiate with Cher Frere, which resulted in shots being fired.

Police said Cher Frere was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade police Officer Sergio Rivera, 37, was shot in the lower body.

Paramedics rushed the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Rivera has been employed by the Miami-Dade Police Department for 2 1/2 years, authorities confirmed.

Because the incident was a police-involving shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation. FDLE officials said they recovered the suspect's shotgun and bulletproof vest.

