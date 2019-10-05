One man killed in shooting outside The Office strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade strip club.

Authorities said two men got into a verbal altercation and suddenly, bullets began to fly.

One of the two men was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It happened at The Office strip club off Miami Gardens Drive, just west of I-95.

The crime scene extends off the property and onto the adjacent street, where two vehicles were hit by bullets.

Local 10 News' Madeleine Wright spoke with a Lyft driver who witnessed the shooting but did not want to give his name.

"I was waiting at the red light, and that's when I heard gunshots," the witness said. "I seen the shooter came around the corner, shooting back towards the club. And then he ran to his Mercedes black car, stayed there, and fired back, shooting back."

Both the Mercedes and a black Ford Explorer were damaged in the shooting, which took place around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities are looking into who the men involved in the shooting are and why they opened fire.

"The only thing I could think of, probably gang-related, or probably the guy had arguments with the club officers," the witness said. "I know there's more other shooters that they're looking for because they said there was more than one shooter."

Police have not released any information regarding arrests or a motive in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.