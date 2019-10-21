Parents plead for help after teen shot to death at Halloween party

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while attending a Halloween party in southwest Miami-Dade County was a freshman at Miami Coral Park Senior High School.

Miami-Dade police identified the victim in Saturday night's shooting as Angel Cueli.

"No mother should have to bury her son," Patty Huergo told Local 10 News on Monday.

Detective Angel Rodriguez said the victim was standing with several other guests on the side of the house on Southwest 132nd Avenue when the shooter approached them and fired multiple shots. Rodriguez said the shooter then fled in a waiting black sedan.

The teenager was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"I called his number. It went to voicemail. I knew something was wrong," his father, Alfred Cueli, said. "I called it again and my heart just hit my -- hit my foot."

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Angel Cueli's parents are begging anyone with information to come forward so police can find their son's killer.

"Anybody that you know, anything that you saw, any little bit counts," Huergo said. "It's just, we want peace."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.