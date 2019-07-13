Pastor asks for help for grieving mother in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - As a mother of two was making a turn when the driver of a black Ford F-150 crashed into her silver Toyota Camry killing her son and injuring daughter in Miami-Dade County's Westchester neighborhood.

While the mother has to make funeral arrangements, her daughter, who appeared to have hit her head on a window, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The mother is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ the Almighty in Hialeah where she is known as Yamileth, her son is known as Daniel and her daughter as Daisa.

Yader Simpson, the church's pastor, said Daniel was "always jumping, always smiling, always funny."

Simpson said the church is asking the public to help the boy's family and set up a GoFundMe page with the mother's authorization.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating the crash.

The driver of the black Ford F-150 -- identified as 24-year-old Melissa Vasquez -- was seriously injured, and her two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows the drivers of two cars were speeding westbound on Bird Road before the mother made the turn. The speeding cars were just feet away about 10 p.m. at Southwest 92nd Avenue near the Palacio de Los Jugos.

"We found out that someone apparently ran a red light," Simpson said.

Simpson also said the grieving mother said Friday was "the darkest day of her life," and she wants nothing more than to wake up from the nightmare and to have her son and daughter back in her arms.

