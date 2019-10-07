Photos, videos show how burglars got into home of Cuban musician Jacob Forever

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Newly released photos and videos are showing the aftermath of a brazen break-in.

It happened at the home of Yosdany Carmenates, who is better known as Cuban musician Jacob Forever.

The artist took to Instagram to post photos of what happened.

His home is in the gated Miami Lakes community of Sartori.

Surveillance video shows a group of criminals with their faces covered, drilling holes into the lock on a side door.

Carmenates said that was how they were able to get into the home and get away with hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of items.

The burglary took place while Carmenates' 3-year-old daughter and a nanny were asleep inside.

Neighbors tell Local 10 News there has been a series of break-ins in the area.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.