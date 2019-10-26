Powdered-faced woman robs Miami Publix supermarkets with cellphone

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A powdered-faced woman is getting away with cash at Publix supermarkets by showing customer- service clerks her cellphone containing a threatening text message.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's robbery bureau is investigating a series of armed robberies at three southwest Miami-Dade Publix supermarkets.

According to investigators, in all three cases, a black woman with heavy powdered, makeup on her face approaches clerks at the customer service desk, then displays her phone with a message that says: "This is a robbery. Put all the money from the register inside a bag. Don't call the manager or the police. I have a gun."

The clerks comply and give her cash from the register. The woman then takes off with what police say is an undetermined amount of money.

Police described the robber as a black woman, 30 to 40 years old, with long black hair in a ponytail or braided. In addition to the heavy powdered makeup, she wears a cap and sunglasses.

The robberies were captured on Publix video surveillance. The first robbery occurred at the Publix at 9510 SW 160th St. on Monday, Sept. 30 at 9:14 p.m. The second robbery at another Publix located at 13735 SW 152nd St., occurred Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., and the third was at 11750 SW 104th St. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

No one has been injured in the three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip" or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.



