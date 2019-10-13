Rollover accident sends 1 to trauma center in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A person was trapped in a rollover accident Sunday in Miami-Dade on 22nd Avenue and State Road 9.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a patient was trapped in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Several hydraulic tools and techniques were used to remove the trapped patient, who was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The two other people involved were transported to a local hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department shut down both directions of travel so rescue crews could remove the patient safely.

Roads have since reopened.

