Security guard shoots woman in back, cooperating with officers

Shooting believed to be accidental

By Ian Margol - Reporter, John Hett - Digital Editor

A clothed security guard shot a woman in the back Friday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade. Authorities believe the shooting may be an accident.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers responded to a shooting call at 10998 SW 184th St. just after 1 p.m. Friday.

A male uniformed security guard shot an adult female in the back, officers said.

The woman was transported to Jackson South Medical Center by ambulance as a trauma alert.

The security guard stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, officers said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

