Shooting near Miami Gardens school leaves 2 adults wounded

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A few days after a 6-year-old boy was shot dead at his home in Miami Gardens, the north-central Miami-Dade County city deals with another shooting. This one required a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter and an ambulance to rush two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The Monday shooting left two adults wounded about 5 p.m. Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to the 3300 block of Northwest 176 Street near Myrtle Grove Elementary School.

A Miami Gardens police officer was involved in a crash at 27th Avenue and 175th Street while responding to the scene. At the scene of the shooting, detectives focused on a black four-door sedan that crashed into a house's fence.

Miami-Dade police officers were searching for the suspected shooter's white Mercedes-Benz. A spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department released very little details about the Monday afternoon shooting in a statement saying "there is no suspect(s) description available."

The shooting was about 10 minutes away from the home at Northwest 27th Court and Northwest 212th Street where the 6-year-old boy, Demetrius Wrentz, shot himself in the head while playing with a gun.

"Such a tragedy that could have been avoided by simply locking up the firearm," Officer Carlos Austin said Saturday. "Gun ownership is a huge responsibility."

Demetrius was a student at Rainbow Park Elementary School where Miami-Dade County Public Schools assigned two grief counselors to talk to students on Monday.

As Demetrius' family and friends grieve, Detective D. McLaurin is asking the public for information on the shooting that left the two adults wounded to call 305-474-1636 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.