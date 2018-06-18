Somali Wild Ass born on Father's Day at Zoo Miami

A 10-year-old male Somali Wild Ass at Zoo Miami celebrated Father’s Day with the birth of a son.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said Hakim and a 13-year-old female named Stella welcomed the 46-pound healthy foal Sunday morning.

The new member of the endangered species and his mother are now in an exhibit, and Magill said the little ass seems to be adapting well into the small herd.

The Somali Wild Ass is currently the world's most endangered ass with less than 1,000 believed to exist in the wild. It is the last remaining ancestor of the modern donkey.

The Somali Wild asses are usually characterized by their smooth gray coat and striped legs, which are indicative of their close relation to zebras.

Zoo Miami began exhibiting the Somali Wild Ass in 2011. All the adult animals are on loan from the San Diego Wild Animal Park and arrived here as part of a carefully planned captive breeding program designed to maintain healthy populations of these extremely rare animals for generations to come.

This is an incredibly adorable little ass.

