South Florida cities named among most 'miserable' in America

HIALEAH, Fla. - Despite being a place where everyone seems to want to visit, a number of South Florida cities were ranked among the most miserable in America.

Business Insider's list of the 50 Most Miserable Cities in the U.S. includes a whopping five local cities that are near and dear to our hearts.

At No. 13, Hialeah was the highest ranked on the list with the report using the fact that 26 percent of residents live in poverty.

North Miami finished at No. 25 thanks to 23 percent of residents living in poverty. However, the city's low ranking is also tied to the king tides for some reason.

Being called the "Stop and Frisk Capital of America" didn't help Miami Gardens, which comes in at No. 28.

An average commute time of 31 minutes is just part of the reason North Miami Beach ranks No. 33. Well, that and 32 percent of the residents living without healthcare.

And wrapping up the South Florida tour in the top 50, Hallandale Beach made the list at No. 37.

In case you were wondering, Gary, Indiana was ranked the most miserable in the U.S., followed by Port Arthur, Texas and Detroit.

Business Insider used census data for its rankings, including numbers show percentage of people working, median household incomes and people living in poverty.

Top 10 Most Miserable Cities in America

1. Gary, Indiana

2. Port Arthur, Texas

3. Detroit

4. Passaic, New Jersey

5. Newark

6. Pine Bluff, Arkansas

7. Flint, Michigan

8. Camden, New Jersey

9. Warren, Ohio

10. Huntington Park, California

