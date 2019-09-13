South Florida pastor accused of raping two girls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida pastor was arrested Thursday on accusations that he raped two girls at his home in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Yunior Beltres, 54, who lives in South Florida but is a citizen of the Dominican Republic, faces two counts of sexual battery on a minor.

According to an arrest report, both victims, ages 9 and 10, told authorities on July 1 that Beltres had raped them at his home in the 300 block of Northeast 118th Terrace.

Beltres is a pastor at the Columnas de Fuego Evangelical Church.

Miami-Dade police said the 10-year-old victim told detectives Beltres raped her several times around May, in his bedroom in front of the younger girl.

The child also told police Beltres forced her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the arrest report, the 9-year-old victim told detectives Beltres had raped her several times in June, inside his bedroom, in front of the older girl.

Police said the 9-year-old girl told detectives Beltres also touched her breasts with his mouth and his hands.

The arrest report stated that Beltres surrendered to authorities Thursday with his attorney present and invoked his right to remain silent.

