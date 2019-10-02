Student, 14, accused of posting threats on social media released on home detention

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old student at Howard D. McMillan Middle School was released from juvenile detention Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on accusations that he posted threatening messages against the school on social media.

The teen will remain on home detention with a GPS ankle monitor for the time being.

His attorney claimed in court that a 13-year-old boy who was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in the posts was the instigator.

The older teen's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

According to the teens' arrest reports, the friends made the following threatening comments Saturday while the older teen was streaming on Instagram Live:

"Don't go to school Tuesday. Ima pakk sum heat," the younger teen wrote.

"Me2," the older teen allegedly wrote in response. "It's over for you n*****."

"Glock 23 w an extended klip," the younger teen wrote.

"I'm tired of Mr. Diaz calling me gay," the older teen wrote.

According to the 13-year-old's arrest report, he currently attends the Miami MacArthur Educational Center.

Police said no guns were found in the teen's home. The teen who was arrested Monday claimed his posts were a joke, authorities said.

The older teen was taken into custody Tuesday at Howard D. McMillan Middle School, authorities said.

A man who identified himself Tuesday to Local 10 News as the father of one of the teens arrested tried to downplay the threats.

"It's not a big deal. It's not a problem," the man said. "It's one guy (talking) to another guy."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is working to determine whether any additional students were involved in making threats against the school.

According to school district officials, M-DCPS has received 18 threats since the beginning of the school year, five of which have resulted in arrests.

