Teen shot, killed while attending party with friends

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Authorities say it happened at a gathering at a home located at 20220 S.W. 132nd Ave.

Police said during the party, someone walked up to the victim and opened fire.

The shooter then ran towards a waiting car, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.