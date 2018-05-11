Video shows no one stops police officer from beating daughter at school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A video shows that while a father slapped his daughter in the face, grabbed her by the hair and struck her twice on the legs with a belt, school employees did nothing to stop him. They hardly moved at all.

The video shows the girl's father -- Miami-Dade police officer Raymond Emilio Rosario -- walked inside with a belt and placed it on the counter. The helpless 14-year-old girl in tears sat on the floor.

Rosario, 44, decided to beat the teen March 19 at the Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy's main office, because a teacher called to tell him his daughter was being disrespectful, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to Susie Dopico, the Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy principal, didn't explain why the school employees didn't intervene, or why one of them appeared to have a smirk on her face. They eventually reported the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Rosario, who has a position at the airport, surrendered to authorities for child abuse with no great bodily harm April 2 at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

The Miami-Dade Police Department suspended Rosario with pay.

