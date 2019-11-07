Surveillance video shows man pulling woman out of Wendy's

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was pleading for help as a man, clutching her purse, pulled her out of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade County and drove away with her, police said.

Wednesday night's incident at a Wendy's on Southwest 88th Street was captured on surveillance video.

Miami-Dade police Detective Chris Thomas said the woman was pleading with employees to help her as the man argued with her.

Surveillance video shows the man grab the woman by her arm and forcefully pull her out of the Wendy's.

Employees called police, but the man and woman were already gone when officers got there.

Witnesses said the man drove away with the woman inside a black Chrysler 300.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the man or woman.

