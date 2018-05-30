8-month-old girl killed in Miramar dog attack

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 8-month-old girl was killed in a dog attack Wednesday in Miramar, police said.

The attack was reported at a home in the 2400 block of Kingston Drive.

Miramar police confirmed that the infant was killed by the family pet while she was in the care of a relative.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 12:30 p.m. as authorities had the home blocked off with crime scene tape. Animal control vans were parked outside the home.

A woman, possibly the victim's mother, was being consoled by officers.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said a crew was called to the scene regarding a pit bull attack, but they did not take anyone to a hospital.

Fire Rescue officials said the incident is now a police investigation.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.