31-year-old man dies while diving off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 31-year-old man died Tuesday night while diving off the coast of Key West, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the man, who lives in Key West, had been diving on a hookah rig west of Key West in the Gulf of Mexico near Cottrell Key.

Authorities said two men aboard the private, 24-foot AquaSport boat told the Sheriff's Office that they had been diving at a depth of about 22 feet.

They said they were taking turns, with two divers in the water at one time, since roughly 2 p.m.

One diver came up at 7 p.m., but Jonathan Christopher Saporito did not, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the other divers tugged on the air line but there was no response. The two men then pulled Saporito aboard, but he was unresponsive.

Linhardt said the men performed CPR on Saporito until the Coast Guard arrived at the scene. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also assisted in the incident.

Saporito was taken to the Coast Guard Station Key West, where he was pronounced dead.

Linhardt said the divers said none of them were drinking alcohol or using drugs while they were on the boat.

No foul play is suspected and an autopsy has been scheduled, authorities said.



