Big Pine Key man accused of severely beating girlfriend's dog

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A Big Pine Key man was arrested Thursday night for severely beating his girlfriend's dog, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Armando Corzo, 38, faces an animal cruelty charge.

According to Linhardt, the 5-year-old, female miniature poodle named Ameretta is not expected to survive due to injuries to her neck, tongue, eye and brain.

The poodle also has had several teeth knocked out, authorities said.

Linhardt said Deputy Vince Pacifico was called to a veterinary hospital Wednesday in Marathon, where the dog was taken after the attack.

The dog owner's friend told Pacifico that Corzo was drunk when he was left alone with the dog for about 45 minutes inside his girlfriend's apartment.

Linhardt said Corzo's girlfriend came home from work to find her dog lifeless on the floor.

Corzo told the woman, "(Expletive) these dogs," when she asked what happened, authorities said.

Lindardt said the woman owns two miniature poodles.

He said Pacifico went to the woman's apartment after visiting the veterinary hospital and saw several spots of blood in various areas of the kitchen and living room, as well as blood on the wall.

Linhardt said the woman told the deputy that her boyfriend had become increasingly upset with the dogs and had taken increasingly more severe disciplinary action with them.

The veterinarian told the deputy that the dog suffered injuries consistent with being thrown, kicked or beaten with a blunt object.

The dog owner called authorities Thursday afternoon and said the veterinarian told her the dog was likely not going to survive.

Linhardt said Corzo declined to speak with Pacifico when the deputy went to his home.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

It's unclear whether the woman's other dog suffered any injuries.

